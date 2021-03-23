What is AZA accreditation and why do some Zoos not have it?

Following the recent wolf attack at the Conservators Center in Burlington, WFMY News 2 dug into safety procedures and standards.

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Conservators Center in Burlington does not have Association of Zoos and Aquariums accreditation, better known as AZA.

It is not a requirement for establishments with exotic animals, but rather, a 'gold standard.'

"There's about 2,000 zoos in North America that have the zoo license regulated under the Animal Welfare Act but about 200 of those organizations are really a part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) which really goes to the higher level," Roger Sweeney said. He's the Director of Animal Management and Welfare at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro.

The NC Zoo is not affiliated with the Conservators Center, but WFMY News 2 reached out to them with questions about standards.

If you do the math, only 1/10 of zoos in North America have this accreditation. The North Carolina Zoo is AZA accredited.

"Also, the North Carolina Aquariums are a part of the AZA community, the Greensboro Science Center too," Sweeney added.

AZA is the independent accrediting organization that holds zoos and aquariums to the highest of standards. That means animal care and welfare, educational programs, and guest services to name a few. But AZA also inspects safety. For example, it requires annual dangerous animal exhibit drills.

"It could be animal escape drills it could be severe weather drills, it could be fire drills."

After a deadly lion attack at the Conservators Center in 2018, the center's Executive Director Mindy Stinner addressed the lack of accreditation in an exclusive interview with WFMY News 2.

"Accreditation would not make us a more safe facility," Stinner said. "Accreditation's are appropriate for certain facilities, especially in urban areas, but right now there isn't a good accreditation match for us and we believe the licensing and federal oversight we are already under is meeting those concerns."

The conservators center is properly licensed by the USDA. Keep in mind, an accrediting organization is not the same as a regulatory agency.

The Conservators Center was issued a citation following the lion attack by the Department of Labor (DOL). The DOL additionally recommended that the center follow AZA guidelines.

The center wrote on its website 'while we are not officially affiliated with the AZA, we consider our work to be complementary.'