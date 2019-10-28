GREENSBORO, N.C. — Former U.S. Senator Kay Hagan passed away at the age of 66 on Monday, after a long battle with encephalitis, caused by Powassan [ pə-wä′sən ] virus. Hagan contracted the illness from a tick in 2016.

Powassan virus is spread to people by the bite of an infected tick, according to the CDC. Experts say, although it is rare, the number of reported cased of people sick from the virus has increased in recent years.

The CDC reports, ticks become infected when they feed on groundhogs, squirrels, mice or other rodents that have the virus in their blood - and that the infected ticks can spread Powassan virus to people and other animals by biting them.

Experts say, many people infected with Powassan virus don't have symptoms - but for those who do, initial symptoms can include fever, headache, vomiting, and weakness.

The virus can cause severe disease - including encephalitis, infection of the brain. In Hagan's case, the brain inflammation made it difficult for her to speak and walk.

At this time, the CDC reports there are no specific medicines to treat Powassan virus disease.

