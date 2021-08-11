What is the delta plus variant of the coronavirus?

Don't let the name fool you. At this time, the CDC says delta plus is not a bigger health threat than the original delta strain.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another COVID-19 variant is showing up in labs. But just how big of a concern is delta plus?

North Carolina is one of eight states reporting the AY42 variant, also referred to as delta plus.

But don't let the name fool you. At this time, the CDC says delta plus is not a bigger health threat than the original delta strain.

There's not much data yet, but researchers say delta plus appears to be spreading only slightly faster than regular old delta.

And there is no evidence that it is making people any sicker. Doctors also say our current vaccines remain effective against it.

They are keeping a close eye on cases, but right now delta plus is just a tiny fraction of covid infections in the US.

Experts are hopeful that delta plus won't be a repeat of the spike we saw this summer.

