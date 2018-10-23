In just two weeks, it’s Election Day, and voters all across the country will head to the polls.

As we get closer to voting, WFMY News 2 went to downtown Greensboro to find out your reason for voting this midterm election.

RELATED: ELECTION GUIDE | One-Stop Voting, Polling Locations, Amendments On Ballot And More!

Mickey Montgomery, who had just early with her uncle Andre Montgomery, says her children and grandchildren are her reason.

“My reason for voting is my kids’ future, I want them to have a future,” she said.

Her uncle explained that at 59 he’s recently been on disability after 27 years as a public transportation driver. Today, he voted because he wants to elect officials that care about senior cand disabled citizens.

“I’m on disability now and I thank God because I’ve worked practically all my life, so I want my disability benefits,” Montgomery said.

Hannah Haugen says her reason for voting is to encourage and show others the importance of doing it.

“I think that people think that sweeping things under the rug that it’ll work themselves out and that’s not the case,” Haugen said. “I think people are having major wake-up calls.”

Her colleague Michaella Flores shared that some of recent issues that matter most to her that will drive her to the polls are immigration and sexual assault.

“I think there’s a lot of large policies that are shifting, there’s a lot of immigration policies that were going on,” she started. “There was the Brett Kavanaugh thing I think is a huge issue, maybe even for a lot of women particularly.”

Aaron Kincy, another colleague of Haugen’s shared that for him, it’s about using his voice as a Black male seeing the history of underrepresentation at the polls.

“Just me being black in America that it’s important that I do vote,” he said. “at one point we couldn’t as people and I think it could make a difference.”

Mr. Emanuel Gomez, a Greensboro resident since 1998 originally from New Jersey, explained there are numerous reasons he votes every year, but most importantly ensuring he plays a role in electing the officials that he believes will bring positive change to his community.

Gomez, who is 84, touched on homelessness, veteran affairs, foreign relations and spending as some of the issues he’s cared about most throughout the years.

“What we should be doing is stop worrying about other countries’ problems because we have so many here.

“Look at all the homeless people we have in this country, with all the money we have in this country there should be no reason we have all these homeless people,” he said.

What is your reason for voting?

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY