October is Bully Awareness month. The focus tends to be on the victims of bullying and the kids who bully. But, a group of kids who are impacted by bullying that tend to be overlooked are the kids who watch the bullying. Blanca and I want to talk about ways to help bystanders to take action.

Many of the bystanders feel relief that it isn’t them as the target. Many are fearful that it could eventually be them as the targets. Some feel guilty that they didn’t get involved and help the victims.

Even though kids feel this way, they don't get involved for various reasons. They feel helpless and don't know how to help. Some worry about revenge from the bullies. They worry about eventually becoming the victim. So they have a false belief that if they don’t get involved then the bully won’t turn on them.

Kids need to understand that that doing nothing that they're condoning the behavior. Kids may not realize that they’re contributing to the problem if they egg on the bully and/or not help because they aren’t the ones who are bullying.

