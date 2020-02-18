WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gone are the days when people can scoff off video games.

Many have made e-gaming their career racking up millions of dollars through esports, a form of sport competition using video games.

"I'd even say they are professional athletes at this point, e-athletes," Dr. Bernstein said.

Dr. Derek Berenstein is a surgeon and hand specialist at Novant Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center. He says the draw to esports is understandable.

"Some of these players are making millions of dollars at this point," he said.

Esports can beneficial to a player in multiple ways.

"First of all, there's a lot of coordination planning definitely a lot of engagement for these people," he explained. "Also, there's a community and so that's a very important aspect to it as well."

But Dr. Bernstein says there are also health risks to keep in mind due to gaming.

"We see more young people coming in saying they play video games sometimes a lot and they are having all of the sudden thumb or wrist pain and that definitely is a contributor," he said.

Hand, wrist, neck, back or pain and eye fatigue are the most common injuries.

"It may ultimately impact their ability to perform their job or even to just feel things later on if it gets neglected," Dr, Bernstein said.

Dr. Bernstein says e-athletes need to take a 360 holistic approach to taking care of themselves much like athletes do in other sports meaning eating right, taking appropriate breaks, daily stretching, and regular exercise.

"Oftentimes these players have to respond to move at a very fast rate. So you have to be all the way around at the top of your game."

With esports showing no signs of slowing down, Dr. Bernstein says it's best for parents to make sure their kids are gaming safely.

"So I think the parents' role is to really embrace their child's strengths while at the same time finding a way to moderate it and essentially help their child to be as effective as an e-gamer as possible," he said.

