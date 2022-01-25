What Project Thunderbird could mean for the future of the Triad

Experts and officials said the multi-million dollar project likely won't be the last big development to hit Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Something big is coming to PTI Airport in Greensboro.

We know Project Thunderbird will be a big boost to our economy. We still don't know the company behind it but we'll learn the answer Wednesday.

The project is expected to bring hundreds of jobs and a half-billion-dollar investment. NC A&T Economics professor Dr. Scott Simkins said it could make other companies notice Greensboro.

"[It could build] a network of suppliers and a network of supporting industries. If that's managed correctly, it can have decades worth a big positive economic growth for the triad region," Simkins said.

NCDOT Division 7 Engineer Wright Archer talks with some of the developers eyeing Greensboro.

"I've talked to people all over the country and really all over the world that are looking at some facilities coming here, and one of the big things is the infrastructure," Archer said. "It's roads, it's obviously water, sewer and power. Those types of things which obviously, we're in good shape with that as well."

Archer said you have to look at the full map of North Carolina to understand where Greensboro fits in for these prospective companies.

Our state has two ports on the coast, major airports in Charlotte and Raleigh and right in the middle of it all is Guilford County--home to PTI with easy access to highways and interstates like I-40 and I-85. Plus, the Urban Loop is expected to be completed next year.

"We're actually ahead of the curve and I think in the next few years you're going to see more of these announcements coming because of the situation that we're in," Archer said.