How to get rid of snow piles? Well, it’s going to take a shovel, just ask the city.

The city of Greensboro said it’s not able to remove snow piles from residential or commercial driveway entrances, parking lots, or sidewalks.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Snowplows are on the move getting roads ready for travel across the state.

However, with that also comes the dreaded snow piles. That’s the snow that’s been cleared off the road by snowplows but piles up in front of driveways and sidewalks along the roads. If you're not careful your car can also get stuck in a snow pile!

The city of Greensboro said it’s not able to remove snow piles from residential or commercial driveway entrances, parking lots, or sidewalks. They said it would drastically slow the snow removal process.

The city said you can shovel off the extra snow in your driveway and place it near the curb or in your yard. If you put it back in the street, plows could push it back into your driveway when they come by again.

You can also find out when your road will get cleared.

The city has a Snow and Ice Removal map to show you where all the roads rank on their plowing priority list.

The city ranks roads by priority.

Priority list:

Priority one

Priority two

Neighborhood roads

According to the map, roads in red mean they're priority 1 roads for the city of Greensboro, so they'll get to those roads first.

Green and black roads mean they're priority 2 roads. If a road is marked in blue, it has already been plowed.

Once all main roads are clear, plows then enter into neighborhoods. It's not an easy process, and you can agree it's not a quick one, but Greensboro street officials say it's a plan that works.