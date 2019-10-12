Not everything is so merry during the holidays when it comes to gift-giving.

There are times that you might not someone a gift either by forgetfulness or choice. This isn’t a problem until you get a surprise gift, but weren’t planning on giving one to the gift-giver

When you get a surprise gift, be genuine in thanking the person. You can say something like, "What a surprise. Thank you.” You might want to follow up with a note of appreciation. Don’t feel obligated to rush out and buy them a gift. It’ll come across as insincere if you weren’t planning on reciprocating a gift.

Let’s say that you get a gift that you don’t like. Be gracious, smile and say thank you. A body language tip to fake a smile is to put your tongue behind your top teeth. This is push up your cheek muscles to give the appearance of a more genuine smile.

