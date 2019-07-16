We've all seen the guy on the side of the highway after his car breaks down -- and nobody wants to be him.

It's a safety issue, but it can also be scary.

You can minimize danger by knowing what to do.

If you break down while actually driving, Consumer Reports says your brakes and power steering will be affected.

The brakes could be harder to push, and stopping will be more difficult.

Experts suggest putting the car in neutral and coasting far off the side of the road.

If you've got a manual transmission and you're stopped, put the car in neutral and try to start it again. If it works, drive to a safe location off the highway.

Just make sure you let it run a few minutes first.

When all else fails, call 911 of roadside assistance.

