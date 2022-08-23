What President Biden could announce on Wednesday about student loan forgiveness

An announcement is expected Wednesday from President Joe Biden on whether to cancel some federal student debt.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The White House could announce what's next with the student loan pause as soon as Wednesday.

Payments are set to continue next month.

The administration will consider canceling $10-thousand dollars in debt, for millions of borrowers.

WFMY News 2's Amber Lake found out what this could mean for those paying off student loans in the Triad.

Some say that student loans should be forgiven to a degree, and others think if you borrow money, you should pay it back.

The expected announcement tomorrow comes just a week before the years-long pause on student loan payments is set to expire next Wednesday, Aug. 31.

CBS News reports the announcement will likely include at least a brief extension on the payment pause and some debt cancellation.

President Biden says he supports canceling up to $10,000, but would likely limit that to those with an annual income of fewer than 125 thousand dollars.

Natalie Thompson has student loan debt from UNC-Wilmington and believes any sort of relief would be a positive thing because interest rates are so high.

"I don't think people are mad about paying their loans out we volunteer to pay them out we went to college with them but we are never going to pay them back ever I think it started with just wanting a cap on interest rates or just something to slow down and that has morphed into forgiveness," Thompson said.