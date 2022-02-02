x
What was that 'boom' in Reidsville? Here’s what we know about it

The “boom” sounded around 9:30 p.m. in Reidsville.
A police car rushes to the emergency call with lights turned on

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Emergency communications received numbers reports of a possible explosion in Reidsville Wednesday night.

The “boom” sounded around 9:30 p.m. Dispatchers received numerous calls from the south end of Reidsville. Viewers also reached out to WFMY News 2 about the incident. Rockingham County Emergency Services reports a propane tank exploded at Foss Recycling which is located on Watlington Industrial Drive. Foss Recycling is also located on the south end of Reidsville. There was no one injured.

