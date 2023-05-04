Loud 'explosion-like' sound heard in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The Westside Fire and Rescue says it was someone shooting Tannerite targets on their property in the Dave's Mountain area. The explosives are used in firearms practice.
Residents all the way in Liberty said they heard the boom as well.
There was no threat to the community.
