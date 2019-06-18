MEBANE, N.C. — Jataveon Hall is accused of breaking into a house in Mebane while an 11-year-old boy was home alone. The crime happened Friday morning, but taking Hall into custody turned into a controversy.

Hall made his first court appearance on Monday, and the judge raised his bond from $100,000 to $175,000 after declaring him a flight risk.

Timeline of events:

Hall and two other people are accused of breaking into a house in Mebane while a child was home alone Friday morning. One of the three pointed a gun at the boy and ordered him to get into a closet and stay there, the boy told deputies. 11-year-old Braydon said he got out of the closet and grabbed a machete. He walked up behind Hall, and hit him in the back of the head. He drew blood instantly, he told officers. Hall reacted by kicking the boy. Braydon got up, swung again, but missed and Hall landed a kick on the boy's head.

Hall went back to gathering electronics and the television, the boy said. At some point, Hall realized the severity of his wound, dropped everything, and left with the two other suspects, the boy stated. Once on the scene, officers put out an alert to hospitals for a person possibly coming in with a head wound.

Hall eventually showed up at UNC Hospital sometime Friday and deputies were notified. Orange County Deputies talked to Hall at the hospital and left to get warrants. Once they had the warrants, according to the sheriff, the hospital was told to notify deputies before releasing Hall. Saturday morning, the news broke that Hall was missing. Officers and hospital staff looked at video and saw him at the moment he walked out of the building, still in his hospital gown.

A manhunt starts as does finger pointing.

Sunday morning, Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood responded to the backlash of Hall getting away. He said in a two page statement he wanted to set the record straight. Here's some of what he said, click on the link to read the full statement.

“I am concerned about the amount of misinformation I am reading regarding this case. First of all, "Jataveon Hall was never in the custody of our office," Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in a release sent on Sunday. "After receiving the 911 call and interviewing the victim in this case, our investigators alerted area hospitals to watch for a person seeking treatment for a head injury. Using information from the victim, we provided a description.”

"At approximately 1:00 pm on Friday, a man, later identified as Jataveon Dashawn Hall, arrived at UNC-Hillsborough Hospital with a laceration to the back of his head. He walked in on his own. Deputies were notified. OCSO Sergeant R. Jones happened to be at the hospital preparing to eat lunch. He remained nearby in public areas until investigators arrived, but at this point, Hall was only a suspect and there was no legal authority to hold him in custody."

"Two OCSO investigators responded to UNC-Hillsborough Hospital and Sergeant Jones returned to his patrol duties. After enough information was established through the investigation to seek warrants, Investigator J. Nazworth went to the magistrate Friday afternoon. The magistrate issued warrants for Breaking and Entering, Second Degree Kidnapping, Interfering with Emergency Communications, and Assault on a Child under 12. Hospital police were notified that warrants were now in the system. Hospital police were asked to call the OCSO prior to discharging Hall, standard practice in cases such as this. OSCO planned to be at the hospital at the time of discharge and take Hall into custody and transport him to the magistrate’s office. There, warrants would be officially served and the magistrate would set bond and specify any other conditions of pre-trial release."

Suspect hurt by machete during alleged home break-in disappears after leaving hospital.

A few hours after the sheriff's explanation of the breakdown, Hall was arrested in Burlington at his parents' house. Deputies drove from Orange County and picked him up. He was placed into the Orange County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

Monday, during his first appearance, the judge increased bond calling Hall a flight risk. Hall's bond is now set at $175,000.