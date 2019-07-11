GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cybersecurity experts are warning of Formjacking, a scam that is more popular around the holidays.

"This is the kind of right time for all the criminals all over the world to target these victims," Nir Kshetri UNCG cybersecurity professor said.

Hackers are out for your personal information, and they are now targeting you in a different way.

Formjacking happens when hackers install malicious code onto a website and capture credit, debit card numbers and other very sensitive information.

You could be shopping, filling out a job application or a government form on what you think is a secure website.

"It is a really difficult thing because just looking at the website you don't really know," Kshetri said.

It's hard to tell that it's happening until it's too late.

"A website with malware or without malware they function exactly the same way," Kshetri said.

But you can protect yourself.

"If you are doubtful whether the company really has good cybersecurity measures on their website or not maybe don't give the information if it is possible to do without that," Kshetri said.

He also said it's a good idea to check your credit and debit card statements and credit score often.

Cybersecurity company "Symantec" says formjacking happens nearly 5,000 times every month, but ticks upward this time of year.