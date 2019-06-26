GREENSBORO, N.C. — Microblading is a beauty trend that's growing in popularity.

It's a semi-permanent tattoo procedure that gives you the appearance of thicker, filled-in eyebrows without having to use make-up.

But if done incorrectly, you could end up with botched brows like Jami Ledbetter from Missouri.

Jami Ledbetter says she was embarrassed to leave the house after getting her brows microbladed.

Kara Gutierrez

Kelsey Brown heard about Ledbetter's experience. It made her more cautious when it came to getting her brows done.

"I had a 1,000 worries. Is it going to be too big? Is it going to be too small? Will they you know butcher my face?" said Kelsey Brown.

Despite concerns, Brown is pleased with how her brows came out. She says research became her best friend.

"It was a long process. It took probably about six months for me finally to say, 'OK I'm going to do this,' and then two months there after finding the right artist," said Brown.

Feletia Fullwood, owner of Arched by Amaris in Greensboro, says potential clients need to know what to expect.

Keep this in mind. In North Carolina, the only requirement to offer microblading is that you need a tattoo permit which should be out in the open.

"If you don't see that that should be something that's alarming. You can ask where it is just in case you missed it," said Fullwood.

Fullwood cautions that the permit has nothing to do with skill, education or quality of work.

"They may not have a background and skin care and they may see that microblading is the thing right now." said Fullwood. "It's trending and they want to do it. So you may end up with brows that you do not want."

That's why Fullwood says you should research your artist, ask to see unfiltered pictures of their work, and speak with previous clients.

Brown did all those things and couldn't be happier.

"So I love who I went with I'm definitely comfortable with he," said Brown.

Before you decide to book an appointment to get your brows microbladed, Fullwood suggests doing a consultation.

This way you are able to learn more about the process and see if you will be a good candidate.

Fullwood adds a reputable microblader will have a health sheet for you to fill out.