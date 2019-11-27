This week, most people are heading out to get their Christmas tree, but there are a few things you need to know before shopping.

Kevin Grey is the owner of Hickory Creek Farm in Greensboro. He says they have a good supply of trees but it's not the same across North Carolina. It all has to do with farmers underplanting certain types of trees 10 years ago during the recession.

The weather has also played a factor. This year, the mountain farms began cutting as early as Halloween due to the temperatures.

When it comes to paying for the tree, prices are going up. The average price has more than doubled since 2008 going from $36.50 to $78 as of last year.

If you're looking to save a little bit of money, you might want to procrastinate. According to Square, Christmas tree prices peaked last year on the Monday after Thanksgiving and then dropped closer to Christmas.

