What you need to know now that the Colonial Pipeline is back up and running

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The frenzy to fill up is continues across the Southeast, with more lines at gas stations Wednesday, in the Triad and beyond. The latest check, most gas stations in North Carolina are out of fuel.

Colonial Pipeline says the pipeline is back online. The company released a statement reading, in part, "it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal...Colonial will move as much gasoline as is safely possible, and will continue to do so until markets return to normal."

For the next couple of days, you can expect that things will continue to be a bit unpredictable. Let's discuss the five things you need to know, now that the pipeline is back up and running.

1) Here's how we got here. Last Friday, Colonial Pipeline fell victim to a ransomware attack, the breach - impacting more than 5,000 miles of pipeline. The company took systems offline as security officials investigated the attack - a group of hackers known as "DarkSide," found responsible.

2) The system shutdown had many people scrambling to fill up. This put a strain on supplies, leaving some gas stations out of fuel, and others, with higher than usual prices, as leaders urged people not to panic.

"What we asked folks to do - don't succumb to the panic," said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, "Just remember what it was like a year ago with toilet paper!"

"We've seen the demand go up three times, which is very unusual, basically overnight," said Tiffany Wright, a AAA spokesperson.

3) On Wednesday, at 5 p.m., Colonial Pipeline restarted operations, but the prices already took a hit - with the national average, above $3 a gallon - the highest in nearly 7 years, according to AAA.

4) Prices could remain high as things level out. However, keep your eye out for price gouging. Attorney General Josh Stein said his office already received hundred of claims of possible price gouging. Click here to file a complaint.

"The city with the most price gouging complaints that we've received so far - of the 400 - is Greensboro," he said Wednesday afternoon.