Whatever happened to Panda the lost dog?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You might have seen billboards all around Greensboro advertising a lost dog. The dog named, Panda was recently united with her family after more than five weeks of being lost in the city.

The pup’s owner put up the billboards and offered a $1,000 reward for Panda’s safe return.

The 15-year-old dog was found over the weekend after it escaped from Dirty Dogs. Panda’s owner said she was found by someone doing creek work on Gracewood Court in Greensboro.