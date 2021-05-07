What's being done when it comes to illegal fireworks in the Triad?

If you can't buy it in our state, chances are - you shouldn't be setting it off.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Around the Fourth of July - and during the summer months - there's nothing quite like a spectacular fireworks show. However, most fireworks are illegal in North Carolina if you don't have a license and a permit to set them off. So, what is law enforcement doing to stop it?

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office reports between 35 and 40 fireworks-related calls for service between 7pm and midnight on Independence Day.

Possessing illegal fireworks is a Class 2 misdemeanor in North Carolina - but often, officers are just looking to educate, rather than charge people, for setting them off.

"In North Carolina the only fireworks that are legal are the ones that emit sparks. They can make noise, but cannot propel into the air and they cannot explode," explained Lt. Chris Davenport with Forsyth County, "If a deputy is on patrol and he sees an obvious violation he can stop in, speak with the people - obviously we understand that people want to celebrate the Independence Day - so we will try to gain compliance and tell them to stop."

Besides the potential to be charged, he said there's also the safety aspect. This year, he said a 24-year-old was hit and hospitalized, plus the fire department responded to at least one call where incorrect handling of fireworks led to a fire.