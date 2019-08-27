GREENSBORO, N.C. — Labor Day is just a week away, but the city of Greensboro wants you to know what will and won't be open for the holiday.

All city offices are closed next Monday, but other city departments will be working on a holiday schedule.

No garbage, recycling, bulk trash, yard waste, or appliance collections take place on Monday, September 2. Monday’s collections take place Tuesday, September 3 and Tuesday's collections take place Wednesday, September 4.

The White Street Landfill and Solid Waste Transfer Station are closed on Monday, September 2.

The Greensboro History Museum and all branches of the Greensboro Public Library system are closed on Monday, September 2.

On Monday, September 2, GTA, HEAT and SCAT operate on a Saturday schedule, with GTA and SCAT services ending at 10 pm. GTA will not offer service on Route 17 or to GTCC's Jamestown Campus. HEAT will not offer late-night service. Regular service on all routes resumes Tuesday, September 3.

Emergency service is available for water and sewer needs 24 hours a day , seven day s a week. Water customers may call 336-373-2489 (CITY) to report water or sewer problems. After placing the call, please follow the prompts to connect to the Water Resources dispatcher.

Community Recreation Centers, Lake Higgins, Greensboro Sportsplex, Smith Senior Center, Greensboro Youth Council, Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation, City Arts, Greensboro Cultural Center, Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, Barber Park Event Center, Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion at Barber Park, and Parks and Recreation administrative offices are closed on Monday, September 2. All city parks, gardens, spraygrounds, trails, cemeteries, Gillespie Golf Course, Lindley pool, Lake Brandt, and Lake Townsend will be open to the public. Regular operational hours for all programs and facilities resume on Tuesday, September 3.

