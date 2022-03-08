What's next for The Blind Tiger after deadly shooting

The Greensboro nightclub's lawyer spoke with WFMY News 2. He said The Blind Tiger plans to cooperate with any safety recommendations made.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Blind Tiger welcomed concertgoers into their building Wednesday night for the first show since the deadly shooting early Sunday morning.

A bouncer was charged with second-degree murder after he shot a 19-year-old outside the club.

The Blind Tiger's attorney, Amiel Rossabi, told WFMY News 2's Amber Lake the bar met with the safety review board Wednesday but he believes the club has been doing everything they are supposed to.

Greensboro police said they've been called to the venue more than a dozen times so far in 2022 and more than 65 times in the past two years.

The Blind Tiger said all of these incidents are separate with different causes that does not involve the bar.

"The Blind Tiger has acted appropriately on every occasion consistent with the law, consistent with ordinances, and has followed all of the ALE procedures," Rossabi said.

The bar said they had nothing to do with 19-year-old Pedro Alegria's death and hopes in the coming weeks, that security footage will confirm that.

Concert at Blind Tiger days after deadly shooting

The shootings back in April and Sunday didn't keep heavy metal fans from heading to the venue for a concert on Wednesday night.

“I’ve been coming here for years. I never had a problem here at all," said Wes Brogden, a concertgoer who traveled from Durham.

Club bouncer 28-year-old Jason Leonard was charged with second-degree murder after shooting and killing 19-year-old Pedro Alegria.

Heavy metal fans didn’t let the shooting prevent them from having a good time.

"Metalheads usually help one another, so I’m really not worried about anything bad happening out here at all,” Whitney Moore said.

ALE investigating Blind Tiger shooting

Alcohol Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting as well as the city of Greensboro's safety review board.

The Blind Tiger said it will cooperate with any recommendations given to them.

"We will continue to operate consistent with all laws and ordinances and with the safety of the patrons at heart," Rossabi said.

What's next for Blind Tiger

The venue said it has considered whether it will continue to operate or not due to the rise in violence, but for now, events are still on.

WFMY News 2 also spoke with Greensboro mayor Nancy Vaughan Wednesday night. She said conversations are being had among council members about declaring this building a nuisance.

Council cannot do the declaring but they can give their opinions to someone in the legal field who then files a nuisance abatement.

After investigation into that building, if it is deemed a nuisance, The Blind Tiger would not be able to operate as a bar or venue anymore.

Any other business that may purchase the building later down the road, also wouldn’t be able to operate as a bar.