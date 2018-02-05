WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A day after a fire destroyed a Winston-Salem church, congregation leaders are brainstorming to figure out what to do next.

RELATED: Winston-Salem Church Destroyed in Fire

Pastor Wallice Hairston of New Gospel Tabernacle Holiness Church says they're exhausted, stressed, but still hopeful.

The fire started early Monday morning. The roof and walls collapsed - destroying the church.

The pastor says the church has already received offers to host services at three other churches, but they're also looking into hosting services at a community center.

PHOTOS | Roof, Walls Collapse in Winston-Salem Church Fire

Roof, Walls Collapse in Winston-Salem Church Fire A Winston-Salem church was destroyed in a fire Monday morning. WFMY News 2 photo. 01 / 05 A Winston-Salem church was destroyed in a fire Monday morning. WFMY News 2 photo. 01 / 05

He thinks they'll have an answer about a location tomorrow or Thursday.

The congregation is looking into getting the church lot cleared, and then plans to start fundraising to build a new church.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

Copyright 2017 WFMY