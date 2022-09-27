When a tree falls: What insurance pays for (and doesn't!)

The other question is, who pays? No matter where a tree comes from, if it damages your property, it's your insurance that pays.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With every storm, there are tree questions. What does insurance cover or not and the insurance claim process? Let’s break it down.



A TREE FALLS ON YOUR HOUSE. WHO PAYS?

If a tree falls on your house, insurance covers it-- as in your insurance. That's right, the deductible comes out of your pocket, no matter where the tree comes from.

“Your insurance company would take care of that damage under your insurance policy. So, your neighbor's tree falls on your home, you call your insurance company,” said Cecilia Cruz, Alliance Insurance Services.

This may not sit well with you, but while your insurance covers the damage the tree does to your property, most policies don’t cover the removal and clearing of the tree debris off your property.

TREE & LIMB DEBRIS IS EVERYWHERE!

Let's say you get lucky and the tree doesn't hit your house, but now you have all these limbs and stuff everywhere.

Most insurance policies don't pay for this kind of clean-up.

You're on your own.

THE TREE FELL BUT DIDN’T HIT THE HOUSE. IS IT COVERED?

Depending on the location, insurance could cover removing it.

“It's covered as long as it causes damage to your property. This can be the side of your house, it can be a fence, it can be a shed that you may have. But the key is it has to damage your property and or block your driveway to get in and out,” said Cruz.

THE TREE HIT MY CAR WHILE IT WAS IN MY GARAGE (OR DRIVEWAY). WHO PAYS?