Michael, a Category 4 hurricane at one point, barreled down the gulf coast of Florida killing two people and causing a lot of damage. We all know that during times of uncertainty, it’s natural to feel fear. But, what if you’re in charge? How do you deal with your fear and lead?

There's a common misconception about fear and leadership. When you think of someone in charge whether it’s the boss, teacher or parent, you tend to think that person doesn't feel fear and handles situations calmly. This may not always be the case. People in leadership roles are people who experience fear. However, the most effective leaders are those who can manage their fears effectively while dealing with a crisis.

Fear is functional. Fear gets you to act. If not then you wouldn’t move out of the way of a truck barreling towards you. In crisis situations, you have to be able to think. So when you’re scared, focus on your breathing. Breathing lets you calm down so you can think more clearly.

