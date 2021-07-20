Open again! Chick-fil-A on Pisgah Church reopens with new double drive-thru

The restaurant on Pisgah Church Road has been closed while work took place on a new double drive-thru.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Chick-fil-A on Pisgah Church Road in Greensboro is open again. It closed a few months ago while construction took place for a brand new double drive-thru.

A yellow 'OPEN' sign welcomed customers outside the restaurant Tuesday morning.

For those on the north side of town, Chick Fil-A on Pisgah has reopened. pic.twitter.com/h93C9nU2Wz — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) July 20, 2021

Our Christian Morgan also got the following alert from the restaurant, confirming the reopening:

"Opening Tuesday, July 20th!!! It's our pleasure to serve you again in the dining room at [The Village]. Our playground remains closed as we work to safely serve you. We also invite you to place your carryout order ahead on the Chick-fil-A App, and we'll have your food ready. Curbside will not be available, only mobile for pick-up inside."

The restaurant used to have only one drive-thru line, causing overflow into Pisgah Church Road when things got busy.