GREENSBORO, N.C. — City of Greensboro and NCDOT officials are reminding drivers to turn around and find alternative routes when they see flooded roads. The reminder comes after heavy rains last Sunday caused major flooding in parts of Greensboro. Drivers were stranded and traffic was backed up near the intersection of West Wendover Avenue and Big Tree Way.

City officials said maintenance crews went out checking the drains in the area the next day to make sure they were not blocked. They also checked drains in other parts of the city and reported that they did not find anything obstructing the free flow of water.

"We did not find any obstruction or blockages along West Wendover Avenue. There was some residual debris left over the curb inlets when the water subsided, but all of that was cleaned off," said Mike Mabe, Streets Division Manager with the City of Greensboro.

The NCDOT, which owns the roadway, upgraded the drain system in that area 3 years ago to withstand a 10-year storm. The city manages regular maintenance of the road and the drains in the area. The consensus from the state and city officials was that Sunday's flooding was bad because the drains were inundated with runoff water.

"Over the weekend, we got within a very short period of time, 3 to 4 inches of rain and anytime the system is inundated it will flood," said Brad Wall, Division Maintenance Engineer with the NCDOT.

"Larger systems such as Wendover Avenue are designed for a more severe, more intense storms but even then mother nature gives you something beyond that," added Mabe.

Mabe said citywide drains are cleared every 30 days while those along the interstates are cleared at least once a month. The officials warned drivers to always keep safety in mind and never drive through flooded roads.

"We urge motorists if they are in a situation like that to not drive through it and to turn around not just for their safety but for the safety of others," said Mabe.

Officials say just 12 inches of water can carry a small car away and more than half of all flood-related drowning happen when people drive into floodwaters.

"You just need to be aware that with that hard of a rainfall you could experience some flooded areas as you try to get to the location that you are traveling to," added Wall.

