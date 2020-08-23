When parents go back on what they've agreed to

Ways to avoid problems when parents change their mind about something they've already agreed to

UNC and NC State have pivoted to online learning because of clusters of Covid on their campuses. Now, many students are debating whether to take the risk to live on campus when their respective colleges open for the fall semester. Some parents have let their college student make the decision about whether to live in the dorms or not. But, what if you, as a parent, change your mind. How do you handle your college students' compliant?

Some might question why any parent would let their college kid make such big decisions. I'm a firm believer that parents should let their kids (starting in high school) think through decisions and guide their kids decision making process. There will be a point where you, as a parent, will lose all influence over your kids. And they'll have to make important decisions for themselves. That's why parents should guide the process and allow their college kids to make decisions.

Sometimes decisions change based on circumstances, but some college students might not be in favor of a decision reversal. In these situations, you have to accept a little "mea culpa". You can say something like, "The situation has changed since we last talked about it. This is what the data/facts are. I know I'm making a different decision than what we agreed to, and I think it's the best decision for you to live at home because ..."

Some college kids will be cool with the decision and others might bite back. Expect some flack like "You said that I could make the decision." "You said this." "It's not fair that you're going back on it now." In my opinion, you have to be straightforward and candid. You can respond with something like, "Yes, I did say you could make the decision and I supported it. And now, things have changed. This is why I'm changing my mind..." List your reasons, state the data and facts. You have to teach your college kids that part of the decision making process is to reevaluate a decision when you get more information or when circumstances change. Be empathetic about their disappointment or anger. And move on.