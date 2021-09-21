When should you get a new cloth mask?

Experts also say washing cloth masks is super important. The agency said just toss it in with the regular laundry when it gets dirty.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Our cloth facemasks have sure gotten a lot of use over the past year and a half. But do they still protect us from COVID-19? Or is it time for a new one?



Medical researchers put cotton mask material through rigorous testing. No surprise, but some of the cotton fibers started falling apart over time. Scientists say that made it slightly harder to breathe out of.



Researchers say the cloth face masks were still just as effective as filtering out airborne particles. Experts also say washing cloth masks is super important.

The agency said just toss it in with the regular laundry when it gets dirty.

