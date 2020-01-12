When to get tested for COVID-19 after Thanksgiving gatherings

Health officials recommend people get tested about a week after an event because it takes time for the virus to get to a detectible level.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Health officials recommending people get tested for the coronavirus after family gatherings last week for Thanksgiving.

If multiple households were at one event, health officials say there is more of a risk people there could get COVID-19.

While some are wondering if they should get tested, some are wondering when.

"If people were in a situation where they're concerned they might have been exposed to the virus, testing is probably a good idea," said Dr. Michael Kacka, a DHEC Medical Consultant and Chief Medical Officer for the COVID-19 response.

Health officials recommend people get tested about a week after an event they went to because it takes some time for the virus to get to a level where it is detectible.

"14 days is actually the maximum time that people will tend to show symptoms. The typical time is really around five to six days," explained Dr. Kacka. "That 14 days is just kind of the extra protection just in case symptoms do develop later."

DHEC wants everyone to be safe and healthy this holiday season. Be positive you're negative for COVID-19 before attending or hosting a gathering. Visit https://t.co/pIl2l7MAEV or call 1-855-4SC-DHEC to find COVID-19 testing near you. pic.twitter.com/yfV6IV8XcS — SCDHEC (@scdhec) November 24, 2020

There is a time period where the coronavirus could be detected but health officials are not sure exactly what that time period is.

"Certainly people should keep in mind our recommendation that the screening testing at least once a month," explained Dr. Kacka. "Even if you're in that situation where you're out in public, most of us have to be out in public at some time, regular testing, screening at least once a month is a good idea."

If you think you may have been exposed to the coronavirus over the Thanksgiving holiday, health officials say you should start getting tested on Thursday, December 3rd or Friday, December 4th. If you already have symptoms, you should get tested immediately.

"We do hope to see people coming out and getting tested. I think it's going to be an important part of controlling this virus for those who were out attending events," said Dr. Kacka. "Hopefully people got some good practice in on how to do these preventive actions and we'll be ready for when Christmas time comes around."

Health officials want to remind people to wear their masks, to practice social distancing and good hand hygiene. Dr. Kacka says if someone hasn't received their flu shot yet, it's a good time to get it now to help prevent the flu this year.