The following programs will air overnight or early Saturday morning. So, make sure to set your DVR.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is airing Panthers Fan Fest on Friday at 7 p.m.

That means there are some programming changes you need to know about.

The following programs will air overnight or early Saturday morning. So, make sure to set your DVR.

Saturday, August 7

Secret Celebrity Restoration will air at 1:37 a.m.

Wheel of Fortune will air at 2:37 a.m.