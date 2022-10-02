Guilford County Schools could go mask-optional in March

GCS has recommended the Board of Education vote for a mask-optional policy starting March 7 as long as there is no mandate in place for Guilford County.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools could soon go mask-optional.

GCS administration will recommend the Board of Education vote to move to mask-optional for students and staff inside school buildings beginning March 7, as long as there is no mandatory mask requirement in Guilford County. This is according to an agenda for a GCS work session scheduled for Feb. 24.

A GCS spokesperson said a vote on masks could happen during that work session next week. However, the school district's policy hinges on Guilford County's mask mandate, which is still in effect.

Guilford County commissioners will meet Thursday at 5:30 p.m. to talk about whether it will repeal or extend the mask mandate. Commissioners have been making decisions based on the county's COVID-19 data. Recently, Cone Health has seen a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations.