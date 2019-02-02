WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The deadline has come and gone and the Confederate monument remains in downtown Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said the City will wait until Monday to evaluate what’s next for the Confederate monument.

The City ordered it to come down after it vandalized in December. The United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) had until Thursday to bring it down and missed the deadline. Now the City will take action.

On Thursday, a judge turned down the UDC’s emergency plea to halt the removal of the Confederate monument. The City of Winston-Salem ordered it to be taken down and moved to Salem Cemetery, citing public safety concerns. The City will even pay for the relocation.

On Friday, both sides gathered near the statue to protest. The group called Hate Out of Winston said it wants to hold city leaders accountable for the removal after the deadline. Supporters of the monument said it's a piece of American history. We've attempted several times to speak with the UDC but have been denied.

