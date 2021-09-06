When you walk into a room, own it! That's what YouDay! is all about

This will be short, sweet, and to the point. Never allow anyone to make you feel intimidated or unworthy. Never allow anyone to question your own worth. Never enter a room believing you are not qualified to be there. Never allow anyone to shortcut you from living the life you deserve. You have a right to sit at any table. What you are called to do in life no one can replace you, nor do it like you will. No one can bring what you can bring to the table.