Where and when to get the COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1B

Triad hospitals and health departments have vaccines but it can be confusing to figure out where to go. Here's some advice from health officials.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The push to get the coronavirus vaccine is picking up.

Guilford County announced Tuesday that it will begin vaccinating adults 75 years and older as part of Phase 1b of the state's distribution plan starting on January 11.

"The intent is starting our vaccine clinics for people that are older than 75 on Monday," Cone Health Director of Infectious Disease Dr. Cynthia Snider said.

Governor Cooper also announced Tuesday he mobilized North Carolina National Guard members to help speed up distribution.

That next phase is already beginning in some parts of the Triad but the county by county distribution is confusing for some seeking their first doses.

Novant Health vaccinated their first five patients in the Triad Tuesday. They were all part of that first group eligible under Phase 1b.

"We want Novant patients to come to Novant (for the vaccine) and other health systems want them to come to them," Novant Chief Nursing Officer Nikki Nissen said, "(We want to) really leave the health department vaccinations for those that are unattached to a large health system."

Novant said if you are one of their patients in that first group, they will be calling you about getting your vaccination.

The goal is to keep both hospitals and health departments from getting overwhelmed with people seeking vaccines.

Counties like Forsyth, Alamance, Randolph and Davidson are all starting their Phase 1b Group one vaccinations this week.

You can reach out to their health departments for more information but be aware appointments are filling up quickly.

Here's a county by county look at where Triad counties are on beginning Phase 1b:

Guilford

People 75 years and older can begin registering for COVID-19 vaccinations through the health department on Friday. Those eligible must call 336-641-7944 to make an appointment starting at 8 a.m. Walk in appointments will not be permitted. Vaccination clinics begin Monday.

Forsyth

The health department is registering people for vaccination appointments now but county officials report high demand. 400 appointments have been booked for the first clinic on Wednesday but many more could not get through. Forsyth County Public Health Director Joshua Swift asks for patience from people seeking vaccines. To make a vaccine appointment with Forsyth County Public Health call 336-703-2081.

Alamance

The Alamance County Health Department will begin Phase 1b Group One vaccinations on Wednesday at 7 a.m. The department said vaccines will be given on a first come, first served basis while doses are available.

Randolph

Randolph County will start scheduling Phase 1b Group One appointments Tuesday and the first appointments are scheduled for January 11. Anyone who is eligible under Phase 1b Group One to get their vaccine can call 336-318-6223 to schedule an appointment.

Davidson

Davidson County Department of Public Health booked all of its appointments for Thursday and Friday's vaccine clinics within 40 minutes on Monday. The department will be announcing more appointment times later this week.

Rockingham