Colon cancer support group | Join the conversation as dozens of people share their experience

Checkout the latest information about colorectal cancer treatment and support.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With March being Colon Cancer Awareness Month, WFMY News 2 wants to make sure you know where to go to get the help you need.

Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related death in men and women combined in the United States, according to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

There is free help available via phone to support you from trained professionals. You can figure out symptoms or if you need screening. Health experts will answer questions and listen to any concerns you may have. Health professionals can also pair you with a buddy who has shared experiences, connect you with peers, or provide private online support with survivors.

Online Support Groups

The cancer care group provides a free 15-week oncology social worker-led group for those diagnosed with colon cancer or anyone currently getting treatment. During the session, they give ways to cope with their personal experiences and present more helpful resources.

Benefits

Reduce feelings of loneliness, anxiety, and distress

Learn new ways of coping

Increase feelings of hope and empowerment

Provide practical information about treatment and resources

Assist with communication between your medical team and loved ones

To sign-up for the free online support group, visit their website.

Live Support Groups

The cancer care organization also provides live support groups as an opportunity for people to link with those of shared experiences.

To join a live support group, join the daily chat Monday- Friday from noon to 1 p.m.

Call 1-877-422-2030 for support today!