BELEWS CREEK, N.C. -- Since 1985, sunflowers have lined our highways as part of NC DOT's wildflower program. But here's something you might not of know, those flowers come from a farm right here in the triad.

Dogwood Farms in Belews Creek has worked for the NCDOT for over 20 years. Every year, their farmers plant sunflowers for the summer that are used across the state.

