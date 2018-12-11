LUMBERTON, N.C. (WFMY) – It has been one week since the abduction of a 13-year-old North Carolina teenager. The FBI, police, and investigators are following hundreds of tips in the search to find Hania Aguilar.

Investigators said they do believe, Hania is alive. Andy de la Rocha, with the FBI said, “There’s no evidence that indicates otherwise at this time.”

The Lumberton Police Department Chief, Michael McNeill, said, "We appreciate the support of the community and once again ask you to call us with information. Think through the events of the past week, particularly the morning of Monday, November 5th, and consider whether you know anything that would help us. Is there someone you know who has suddenly changed their normal behavior? Maybe they haven’t gone to work, haven’t come home, or they aren’t answering your calls or text messages. Any tip no matter how small can make a difference to find Hania."

On Saturday, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol's helicopter flew evidence from the investigation to be processed and analyzed by the FBI in Quantico, Va. On Monday, investigators said they would not comment on the evidence that has been sent for testing.

ABDUCTION DETAILS

An Amber Alert was issued November 5, for Haina Aguilar who was abducted from outside of her home in Lumberton, North Carolina. Investigators said she was forced into an SUV just before 7:00 a.m. while waiting for her family to drive to school. A neighbor said they heard Hania scream and saw a man dressed in all black, wearing a yellow bandana force Hania into a relative’s SUV that was in the driveway. The family’s home is in the Rosewood Mobile Home Park in Lumberton.

STOLEN SUV FOUND

Investigators discovered the stolen SUV on Thursday after receiving a 911 call about the vehicle that was backed into the woods. It was discovered just before 8:00 a.m. off Quincey Drive in Lumberton. Hundreds of investigators have searched the area near where the stolen SUV was found. They have also processed the SUV for evidence. On Wednesday, the FBI released several images of the SUV and surveillance video that led to a tip in finding the stolen vehicle.

MAN CAPTURED ON SURVEILLANCE

The FBI released surveillance video of a man who was seen walking during the hour Hania was abducted. Investigators need your help to identify the person in the video who they want to question but are not considered a suspect.

The man was walking near where Hania was kidnapped. Investigators said the man was wearing light colored shoes, a light-colored shirt, and a hoodie while walking on Lambeth Street, before turning left onto Highway 41/Elizabethtown Road towards the Rosewood Mobile Home Park.

Andy de la Rocha, with the FBI said, “Someone knows the man seen in the surveillance video. Please call us and help us to identify him.”

SEARCH BUILDINGS, PROPERTY

Investigators are asking for people who live in the Lumberton area to check their buildings and property for anything that could help them in the investigation. They ask that you look for anything that's suspicious.

FBI COLLECTING SURVEILLANCE VIDEOS

Investigators are still collecting surveillance video from homes and businesses near Hania’s home on Rosewood Mobile Home Park. The FBI asks that if you live or have a business on or around Quincey Road and have a video surveillance camera system to please call the FBI tip line at 910-272-5871.

REWARD INCREASED

The Lumberton Police Department announced the State of North Carolina is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads investigators to the location of Hania. The FBI has already announced it's providing a $15,000 reward for information that leads investigators to Hania and an arrest in the case. That means the total reward offered is now at $20,000.

If you have any information that could help the FBI or law enforcement agencies with any tips call the FBI tip line at 910-272-5871.

