GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s the most magical night of the year! On Christmas Eve Santa makes his journey delivering all those toys! NORAD has direct communication with the North Pole as it tracks Santa’s every move dashing from one place to the next.

Any you can watch right here!

NORAD has operators on duty with info on Santa's up-to-the-minute location if you call 1-877-HiNORAD.

11:56 A.M. - Santa is dashing around the globe! He's been spotted flying with all his reindeer in India!

8:36 A.M. - Santa was spotted in flying in the Outback and we're not talking about the restaurant! Santa has made it to Australia.

6:00 A.M. - Santa has left the North Pole on his journey to deliver toys around the world!

