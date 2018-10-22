GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Longtime WFMY News 2 anchor Lee Kinard's memory will live on forever in Greensboro, especially at his alma mater, UNC-Greensboro. But there's a mystery around an honor he received nearly two decades ago.

In 1998, a portion of Spring Garden St. was dedicated to his work and service in the community by City Council. The portion of the road from Aycock St. to Tate St. would be known as Kinard Boulevard.

At the dedication ceremony in 1998, two brass plaques were put at each end of the road. When WFMY News 2 went to get video of the plaques on Saturday, after Kinard's passing, we noticed that one was missing.

We called UNCG media relations and haven't heard back yet. Campus police referred us to maintenance, who then referred us to the Director of Grounds. Over the phone, Andy Currin says it's possible the sign could have been stolen, but he'll talk with his staff to see if it might have been removed for another reason.

The last time WFMY documented the sign was Fall of 2017 around the Good Morning Show's 60th anniversary.

WFMY News 2 will keep asking questions.

