Go to these Greensboro gas stations if you need to fill up

GasBuddy tracks which stations are out and where you can fill up as the Colonial Pipeline shutdown continues.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — GasBuddy reports about 16% of North Carolina gas stations are out of fuel as the Colonial Pipeline shutdown continues.

Experts say it is not because of fuel supply issues, but instead, rising demand from drivers and panic at the pump.

GasBuddy tracks which stations in Greensboro are currently out of fuel and where you can still fill up.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday and according to GasBuddy, here are a few Greensboro gas stations that still have regular unleaded gas:

Great Stops, 3901 N. Church Street in Greensboro

BP, 5600 W. Friendly Avenue in Greensboro

Sheetz, 1620 New Garden Road in Greensboro

CITGO, 2204 E. Wendover Avenue in Greensboro

Sheetz, 4736 US-29 North in Greensboro

CITGO, 101 N. English Street in Greensboro

Sheetz, 1300 Battleground Avenue in Greensboro

Shell, 2514 W. Gate City Blvd in Greensboro

Shell, 4302 W. Gate City Blvd in Greensboro

Circle K, 1550 W. Gate City Blvd in Greensboro

Sheetz, 1639 Spring Garden Street in Greensboro

Kangaroo, 2522 Randleman Road in Greensboro

CITGO, 1000 S. Eugene Street in Greensboro

Check out their website by clicking here before you get in the car.

The list breaks down locations by city and state, so you can search gas availability in your community.

Despite panic and demand depleting some local supplies, Colonial Pipeline issued a statement saying they are able to make some fuel deliveries including to stations here in Greensboro:

"Since our pipeline system was taken offline, working with our shippers, Colonial has delivered approximately 967,000 barrels (~41 million gallons) to various delivery points along our system. This includes delivery into the following markets: Atlanta, Ga., Belton and Spartanburg, S.C., Charlotte and Greensboro, N.C., Baltimore, Md., and Woodbury and Linden N.J."

Colonial Pipeline officials hope to be back to full operations by the end of the week.

In the meantime, Gov. Roy Cooper and other state leaders encouraged drivers not to panic and only buy the amount of gas you need right now.

I have talked today with federal officials including Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and we have a full court press to get the Colonial Pipeline back up and fully operating quickly. Report price gouging and please don’t rush to top off your tanks. – RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) May 11, 2021

As the shutdown continues and demand rises, we've also seen prices at the pump start to climb.

The national average reached $2.99 a gallon Tuesday, the highest price since 2014.