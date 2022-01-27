Get a free box of 20 N95 masks at these two drive-thru events in Guilford County

There's a drive-thru event happening in High Point on Friday, Jan. 28. Then another drive-thru giveaway happening on Saturday, Jan. 29 in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You've got two chances to get an N95 mask this weekend in Guilford County. The masks are free and provided by the Guilford County Department of Public Health. We recommend checking the health department's Facebook page or website if any wintry weather should disrupt the Saturday event.

Friday, Jan. 28 | Drive-thru N95 mask giveaway in High Point

When: Friday, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Roy B Culler Senior Center, 921 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262

Supplies are limited and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pickup is limited to one box of N95 masks per household. Each box contains 20 masks.

Saturday, Jan. 29 | Drive-thru N95 mask giveaway at Greensboro Coliseum

When: Saturday, Jan. 29 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 West Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27403

There will be signage to help you find the event.

Supplies are limited and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pickup is limited to one box of N95 masks per household. Each box contains 20 masks.

Answering more of your mask questions:

Q: Will kids' sizes be available?

A: Guilford County Public Health says these N95 masks are one-size-fits-all. There are no child-specific sizes.

Q: Do I need to bring an ID?

A: GCPH says no ID is required.

Q: Will these be the KN95 masks with ear loops or N95 masks with headbands?

A: GCPH says these are N95 masks with headbands.

Q: Do I need to go inside at either of these places?

A: GCPH says both these events are drive-thru. There's no need to get out of your car.

Other giveaways: