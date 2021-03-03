Where to park at the Greensboro Coliseum for vaccines, ACC tourney

COVID-19 clinics will continue as the tournaments get underway. Event staff say plenty of parking will be available for everyone.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The ACC women's basketball tournament tips off at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex today.

It marks a busy time at the coliseum, as vaccine clinics continue and a limited number of fans are allowed to attend the tournament games.

So if you're headed there this weekend for a game or a vaccine -- here's what you need to know.

All ACC Tournament ticket holders will park in the main Coliseum lot and enter through the Coliseum Plaza by walking up the ramp in front of the Coliseum into the building.

As for vaccine appointment holders, they'll enter the Special Events Center on the ground level.

Coliseum staff have been working around the clock to make sure operations run smoothly the next few weeks.

They say the limited amount of fans allowed at the tournament actually made preparation a bit easier.

"Because we can do it with such a fewer number of people, we can narrow it to the large single entrance on the plaza where we have two locations," said Andrew Brown, who is the PR manager for the Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Organizers say because there is not full fan attendance at this year's tournaments, there will be plenty of parking for everyone.