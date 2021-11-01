Where to receive your coronavirus vaccine: County-by-county list for the Piedmont Triad

Each county will move from Phase 1A to Phase 1B independently in this county-by-county rollout vaccine distribution plan.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The beginning of the Phase 1B coronavirus vaccine distribution marks the first time any member of the public has been eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Phase 1A, which began in December, was limited to health care workers treating COVID-19 patients and the staff and residents of long-term care facilities such as nursing homes.

Each county will move from Phase 1A to Phase 1B independently in this county-by-county rollout. Factors contributing to the progress of phases including the available supply of the vaccine and the progress through the previous phase. The process for making reservations will vary by county and not all counties have announced plans publicly yet.

Everyone will need to receive two doses of the coronavirus vaccine in order for it to be effective.

Check it out: Full-list of North Carolina County Health Departments

Alamance County

Going forward call-takers will be available Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at 336-290-0650 to schedule vaccine appointments.

Still in Phase 1b, Group 1- Adults 75 and older.

There will be a high call volume. It will take time to answer all the calls.

Do not call the appointment line before 1pm; you will not get through.

Find out more: Alamance County Health Department Facebook updates

Davidson County

At this time, all available appointments are booked. Please keep checking with the Davidson County Health Department Website, Facebook Page, and other media outlets for next appointments.

Check for updates: Davidson County Health Department

Guilford County

Currently, the Guilford County Division of Public Health is scheduling vaccine clinics for individuals 75 years of age or older. An email address is required to schedule an appointment online through our e-scheduling system.

Currently, all online registration time slots have been filled.

As Guilford County receives additional vaccines, appointments will be available for online registration on this Page.

Find out more: Guilford County Health Department

Forsyth County

Forsyth County Department of Public Health is currently administering the COVID-19 vaccine only to individuals in Phase 1a and Phase 1b – Group 1 of the NCDHHS phased vaccine rollout. These categories include:

Phase 1a: Healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 & long-term care staff and residents

Phase 1b – Group 1: Anyone 75 years or older, regardless of health status or living situation

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is reaching its capacity for appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations for seniors age 75 and older. The appointment line will no longer be accepting calls starting at 2 p.m. on Jan. 7. Public Health staff has a call log from its phone system and will be returning calls of those who couldn’t get through, in the order they were received, until all remaining appointments are filled. Public Health staff will leave messages but will not accept return calls. Registration options will be opened again once Public Health receives more vaccine.

Daily updates: Forsyth County Health Department

Randolph County

If you’re eligible for the vaccine as part of Phase 1a or Phase 1b, Group 1, you need to call to make a vaccination appointment beginning Monday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. The appointment line is 336-365-6110. Vaccine supplies are very limited.

Phase 1a: Healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 & long-term care staff and residents

Phase 1b – Group 1: Anyone 75 years or older, regardless of health status or living situation

Find out more: Randolph County Health Department

Rockingham County

Starts on Jan. 12 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Drive-thru Governmental Center use the Health and Human Services entrance at 411 NC 65, Wentworth

For residents 75 years or older

For more information: Rockingham County Health Department

Davie County

Additional vaccine clinics will be held as the vaccine supply allows. To stay up-to-date on vaccine clinics, follow Davie County Government on Facebook

Montgomery County

Currently, the COVID vaccine is available for people 75 years and older, health-care workers who care for or work directly with COVID-19 patients, including staff responsible for cleaning and maintenance in these areas, staff and residents of long-term care facilities and health-care workers who administer vaccines.

The clinic will be held at the Montgomery County Health Department

Registration is open now, if you do not have an email account 0r would like to register by phone, please call (910) 572-1393 ext 1236.

Stokes County

Stokes County Health Department: 336-593-2400, option 7

They should receive vaccines this week.

If you have already called or emailed your name is on the list. You will be receiving a call to let you know what time to come to the health department. Please be patient as we are overwhelmed and short-staffed at the moment.

Get more updates: Stokes County Health Department Facebook

Find out more: Stokes County Health Department

Surry County

The Surry County Health and Nutrition Center will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine to the community as it becomes available and according to the prioritization schedule outlined by the NC Department of Health and Human Services. Currently, Surry County Health and Nutrition Center has received a very limited number of doses of the vaccine; therefore, it is difficult to determine when we will progress through the phases of vaccine administration.

It is important to understand that each county is tasked with creating a plan that fits the needs of the population, and that plan may look very different from county to county. In our efforts to streamline a COVID-19 vaccination plan, we are asking that anyone who is interested in receiving the vaccine to please register online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/22CBXKF. Your contact information will be stored securely and will be used to schedule an appointment when the time arrives for you to receive your vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine is tested, safe, and effective. Our plan is prioritized so that those who are most at risk will receive the vaccine first.

Wilkes County

The Wilkes County Health Department posted the following: At this time, Wilkes Health does not have any vaccines. We anticipate receiving a shipment of vaccine early next week. Once we receive our allocation of doses, we will post a date, time, and location for the next clinic.

Due to the 'High Demand, Low Supply' status of the COVID-19 vaccine right now, please know that we are only able to distribute the vaccine in the order that is in accordance with the Vaccine Distribution Prioritization Framework given to us by the State of North Carolina. While this is can be frustrating, we are doing everything we can to get the vaccine out those in the current phase. Please be patient with staff and volunteers as we are all fighting this fight together.

Wilkes Health is currently vaccinating individuals who fall within the Phase 1A and Phase 1B Group 1. Definitions for each phase can be found at yourshotyourspot.nc.gov

Check for updates: Wilkes County Health Department

Yadkin County

If you are interested in receiving the COVID-19 Vaccine, your first step will be to fill out and submit this form. By filling out and submitting this form, we will have the information we need to tell which phase you are in and how to contact you when it is your turn. We will never ask for passwords, social security numbers, etc. on this form.

If you need assistance filling out this form, or know someone without internet access that needs to fill out this form, please call during normal business hours: (336) 849-7910.

2. Wait for a Notification

The next step after submitting the form will be to wait for a notification via a phone call, text message, and/or email alert. How you will receive this notification is based on what contact information you entered into the form. Our recommendation is to put as much contact information as possible to assure that we are able to reach you when it is your turn. Don't worry, this information is kept in a closed system within Yadkin County and will only be used for this purpose.

When it is your turn based on the phases and vaccine availability you will be contacted as mentioned above and we will give instructions on your next steps. At this time, the next steps will include an invitation to a mass vaccination clinic.

3. Print and Fill-Out the Pre-Registration Form

Once you are notified with an invitation to a mass vaccination clinic, you will also be asked to fill out a pre-registration form. This form is different than the one you originally filled out to get your name on the list for the vaccine. Filling out this form is not mandatory prior to arrival at the clinic, but having it will reduce your wait time to receive the vaccine. If you cannot fill out the form because you need assistance with it or because you do not have a printer, that is okay. Each clinic will have forms and people to assist you with the form.

Click this link to access the pre-registration form prior to your arrival (Do not attempt to submit this form ahead of time. Instead, we will need you to bring this form to the clinic with you the day that you receive your vaccine).

4. Arrive at the Clinic on the Day that you are Invited

The location, date, and time of the clinic will be provided to you in the notification you receive. Be sure to bring your pre-registration form with you on the day of the clinic.

Also, please remember the following:

If you are under isolation or quarantine orders you will not be permitted to enter the clinic.

If you are experiencing any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 you will not be permitted to enter the clinic.

You will not be permitted to receive the vaccine if you have had any other vaccinations within the last 14 days.

Do not invite others to the clinic. We will only have enough vaccine available for those who have been contacted.

You will need to plan to come back to the clinic 21 days (for Pfizer) or 28 days (for Moderna) after your first vaccine to receive your second dose. We will let you know which vaccine you will receive and when to come back for your second dose.

Caswell County

COVID-19 Vaccination Info: The Health Department is still working on vaccinating our 1a population--frontline healthcare workers this week. However, we are excited to announce a partnership with North Village Pharmacy to begin vaccinating our 1b - Group 1, which are our residents who are 75 and up. If you are 75 or older, you can call North Village Pharmacy to set up your appointment. Starting next week the Health Department will also begin vaccinating the 1b group and will be working with Caswell County Senior Center to hold a drive-thru vaccination clinic. We're so glad to have good strong partnerships in our county to provide options for our people to get vaccinated. As the health department receives more vaccines we will continue working with our area providers and partners to get vaccine out as quickly as possible. https://www.northvillagepharmacy.com/

Find out more: Caswell County Health Department

Check it out: Caswell County Health Department Facebook updates

Chatham County