Where were you on 9/11? 20 years later most of us can still answer that question

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s been 20 years since 9/11 but that tragic day is still in our hearts and minds. Many of us remember that day, where we were and what stopped us in our tracks.

We asked WFMY News, 2 viewers, that question, and here are your responses. However, some viewers didn't leave us their names to add.

“I was home in the morning, worked 4 until midnight shift at the hospital on Long Island, NY. I was numb at the TV, the horror taking place just some miles away from my work, my home. The images, the smoke-filled sky, forever in my head. That day will never be forgotten in my mind. It was so much more than emotional being so close to this tragedy. On that day, New Yorkers and our nation came together as one. Wish we could get that unity back. We are so much stronger as one nation. I will, like every day since that day, remember all those who lost their lives, forever changing our world. Prayers to all.”

“On 9/11 we were about 50 miles south of Atlanta on our way home to NC from visiting our son in Biloxi, Mississippi. We heard it on the radio. As we approached Atlanta, the gravity of the situation was driven home to us as we saw the many police cars on all the bridges and overpasses the closer we got to the airport exit. Needless to say, we were anxious to get home. That was the hardest and seemingly longest ride I have ever taken.”

“I was in RCC - Wentworth coming out of math lab headed to class. My teacher, Mrs. Hill said, “Kids, I need you all to pay attention! Pack all your stuff and head to your cars and go home. The country is under attack!” I listened and walked out (to) my car (as) Sheriff Steven Perkins called me and said, “I need you to go home and I want you safely with parents. It was his birthday that day, but it is one we will never forget.”

