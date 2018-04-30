GREENSBORO, NC -- We asked, you showed up. At our #2Cares donation drive you helped us fill eight, large moving trucks with donations for tornado victims. Now we want to make sure you know where those donations are going and, more importantly, who they're helping.

Walker's Express took eight trucks full of cleaning supplies, food, pet items and more to East Market Street Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Friday and will drop another load off on Monday. There, volunteers are sorting through the donations for people to pick up Monday night.

PHOTOS | #2Cares Tornado Relief Drive at Friendly Center

From 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., tornado victims can stop by the church's gym and get what they need. The church is located at 1800 East Market Street in Greensboro.

But it wasn't just donated items, you also generously donated money to our #2Cares campaign, about $6,700. That money went to United Way. The City of Greensboro and Guilford County Disaster Response Committee will distribute those funds to local organizations.

Thank you is not enough. You made this possible. You care and #2Cares.

