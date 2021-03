According to the Burlington City Government Facebook page, the flag had been blown over by the wind caused by the storm.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — As Burlington firefighters were responding to a call for service following Thursday's storm, they took the time to do something we're sure the homeowners appreciated.

That's because the firefighters stopped and took the time to fold an American flag.

According to the Burlington City Government Facebook page, the flag had been blown over by the wind at the homeowner's home.