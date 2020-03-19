WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — If you want to see the true spirit of America, just take a look at a few spirit makers in Winston-Salem.

Broad Branch Distillery is lending a clean hand in a time of crisis.

Instead of liquor, they're brewing up hand sanitizer to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Distillers Joe Tappe and Don Jenkins started production on Wednesday, making 500 bottles of sanitizer. The sanitizer is made from the products used in their signature whiskey brand and meets CDC standards. The bottles were donated by a local company that had some overstock.

At a time when most businesses are wondering how they're going to make ends meet, Broad Branch is giving away its homemade hand sanitizer for free, making the bottles available to health workers and first responders.

They say members of the public are also welcome to get the bottles, but limit two per person.

They plan to fill hundreds more bottles as long as they are able to do so.

Broad Branch is asking for donations of plastic containers for the sanitizers and funds to keep things running. They are also keeping their staff on board to switch over to the production of hand sanitizers.

