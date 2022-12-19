Frigid temps, warming station opens up for the homeless in Greensboro

A "White Flag" response is in place, allowing Greensboro's Interactive Resource Center to open their doors to the homeless.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For people experiencing homelessness, winter is the hardest season.

"It's just trying to struggle and find some place to lay your head, while it's warm, where it's warm," said a man experiencing homelessness who didn't want to disclose his name.

When temperatures drop below freezing, seeking shelter is his number one priority.

"You set up a game plan in order for you to survive," he said.

Since temperatures are dropping below 25 degrees a "White Flag" response is in place, allowing Greensboro's Interactive Resource Center to open their doors.

Executive Director, Kristian Singelton said the response was created back in 2014.

"The staff here at the IRC decided we could not go home and wonder if people were going to be alive when we got back the next morning."

She said when it gets this cold outside people are at risk of hyperthermia, especially if they have underlying health problems.

"If you're sleeping somewhere like cement for example it feels much, much colder and can be much more dangerous."

As long as temperatures stay below the mid 20's the IRC says the flag will continue to wave outside the center.

"We will be here Christmas day, we will be here through the night, and we will be here for our folks," Singelton explained.