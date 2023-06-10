White House to deck the halls with NC Christmas tree

White House staff will visit a North Carolina farm to pick the perfect tree.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina Christmas tree will find its new home in the White House this holiday season.

White House staff chooses the nation's best trees to deck the halls and, this year, a Frasier fir chosen from a North Carolina farm will be included.

The National Christmas Tree Association picked the Cline Church Nursery in Fleetwood, North Carolina, as its 2023 Grand Champion grower. The award means this nursery will provide and present a Christmas tree that will be displayed in the Blue Room of the White House.

In 2022, the same nursery was selected to present a North Carolina Fraser fir Christmas tree for display in Vice President Kamala Harris' house.

Nursery owners Alex Church and Amber Scott will welcome White House staff to choose the Christmas tree from their farm on Oct. 9.

The winning tree will be harvested on Nov. 15 before being presented to the First Lady in Washington, D.C.

The National Christmas Tree Association’s contest winners have provided the official White House Christmas Tree since 1966.

